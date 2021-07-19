Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.37 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 188.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $181.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.88. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

