Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $47.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,244 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.