Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,451 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,451 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $36,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.