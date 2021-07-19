Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of ChampionX worth $39,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 249,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

