Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMS remained flat at $$15.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.