NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUZE opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuZee has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

