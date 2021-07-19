NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

