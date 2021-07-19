nYFI (N0031) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00788139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

