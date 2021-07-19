OAX Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $578,664.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00791095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.