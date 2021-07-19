Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $372.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.