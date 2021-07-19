Omnicom Group (OMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

