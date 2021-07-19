OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

