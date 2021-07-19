One Fin Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

One Fin Capital Management LP cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 2.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

