One Fin Capital Management LP Takes $2.26 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. CoreCivic comprises 0.9% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of CoreCivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Also, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

