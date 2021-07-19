OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $76,440.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $76,440.00.

Mitchell W. Legler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

