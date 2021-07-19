Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $75.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 975.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

