Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

