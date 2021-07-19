Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

