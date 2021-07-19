Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $196.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock worth $3,932,047. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

