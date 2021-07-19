Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,813 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

