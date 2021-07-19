Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,697 shares of company stock worth $63,558,854 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $629.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.42 billion, a PE ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

