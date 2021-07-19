Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE:UPS opened at $206.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

