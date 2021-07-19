Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $370.69 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

