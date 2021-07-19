Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 946 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 71,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.7% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 633.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 176,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 152,141 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

NYSE:DHI opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

