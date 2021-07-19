Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires 1,104,000 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 6.00% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTGN. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,177,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 4,143,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,702 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 41,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

