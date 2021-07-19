Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires 18,514 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.