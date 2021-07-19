Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires 518,900 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Oak Street Health worth $52,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,083,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 870,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,549. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,235,463 shares of company stock valued at $494,707,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.