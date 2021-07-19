Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 1,119,152 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 144.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

MRSN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,990. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.