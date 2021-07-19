Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,826,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,945,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $866,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,089. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

