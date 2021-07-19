O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $601.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $602.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

