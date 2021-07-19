OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.22.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.