Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 44823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

