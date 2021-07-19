Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

