Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $366,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.14. 42,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

