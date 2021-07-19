Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

TSCO stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.06. 100,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

