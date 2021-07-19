Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. ADE LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded down $3.95 on Monday, hitting $197.91. 4,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.14 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.