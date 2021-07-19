Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,684,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,137,000 after acquiring an additional 499,011 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 512,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

