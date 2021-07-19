Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

OSK traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

