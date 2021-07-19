Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Given New C$3.20 Price Target at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Osino Resources stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Osino Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

