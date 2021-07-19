OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Matt Enright Acquires 448 Shares

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright purchased 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($199.01).

Matt Enright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Matt Enright bought 318 shares of OTAQ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £101.76 ($132.95).

Shares of OTAQ stock traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 32.61 ($0.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,421. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. OTAQ plc has a one year low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 54.40 ($0.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

