Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 233,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.99. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

