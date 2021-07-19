Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 68,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,241,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,305. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

