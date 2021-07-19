PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.13 or 0.01345527 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars.

