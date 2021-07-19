Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 581,377 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $58,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

