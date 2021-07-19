Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,050,209 shares of company stock worth $30,832,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

