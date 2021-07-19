Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $175,923.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

