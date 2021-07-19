Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $186,668.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

