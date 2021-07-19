Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 16,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.