Particl (PART) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $1,767.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00222735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,398,057 coins and its circulating supply is 11,373,400 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

