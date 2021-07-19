Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Critical Review

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 13,285.88 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -23.87 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -4.23

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84% Passage Bio N/A -36.87% -34.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 4 13 0 2.67 Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $160.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 149.51%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

Passage Bio beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It also develops CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies; allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It develops regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViaCyte, Inc., Nkarta, Inc., and Capsida Biotherapeutics. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

